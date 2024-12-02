Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $55.06. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 17,214 shares traded.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

