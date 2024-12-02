Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

INCZY stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Incitec Pivot has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

