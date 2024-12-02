Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 662,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after buying an additional 342,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,697.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 125,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,405,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.67. 253,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

