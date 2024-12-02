Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires 1,046 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,809.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,443,788.10. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 11,939 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $231,855.38.

On Thursday, September 5th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,700 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $150,013.00.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

