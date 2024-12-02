Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $89,846.64 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,985.18. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.10. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cars.com by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

