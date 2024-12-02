Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $16,945.50 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $16,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,930.50. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.
indie Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0 %
INDI stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.
Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.