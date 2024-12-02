Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $16,945.50 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $16,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,930.50. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 4.0 %

INDI stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.22. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

