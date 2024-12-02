Insider Selling: MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) CFO Sells $34,161.81 in Stock

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy William James sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $34,161.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,038.19. The trade was a 20.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDB Capital Trading Down 5.1 %

MDBH stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

