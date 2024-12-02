Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells 6,410 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $571,964.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,639.23. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $630,963.34.

On Thursday, November 7th, Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $317,760.00.

NYSE:ML traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.57 million, a P/E ratio of 397.45 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

