Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96.

On Thursday, September 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36.

NYSE:WMT opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

