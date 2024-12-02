Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96.
- On Thursday, September 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36.
Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:WMT opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $92.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
