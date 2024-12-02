Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,979,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 110,537,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,625.6 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
