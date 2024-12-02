Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,979,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 110,537,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,625.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.