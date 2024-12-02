Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

