Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 11.4% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.