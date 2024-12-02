Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 23388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,411,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $591,000. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $688,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

