Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,018,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,687 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 194,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.21. 1,371,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,621. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

