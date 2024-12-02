Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $5,401,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

