Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 26993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,089,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,579,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

