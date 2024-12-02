Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 26993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
