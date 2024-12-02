Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $510.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.13 and its 200-day moving average is $479.38. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.