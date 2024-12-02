Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 11.3% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned approximately 4.59% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $284,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 490.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.