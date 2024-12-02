Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. 31,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

