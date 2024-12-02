Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2024 – Rockwell Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 22.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

