Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invivyd by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVVD has been the subject of several research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Invivyd Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 756,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.65. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.20.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

