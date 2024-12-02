iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 309.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,336 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.