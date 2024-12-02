iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

