iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 87061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

