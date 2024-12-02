iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

