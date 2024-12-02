iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.57. 165,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 35,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

