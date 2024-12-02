iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 56316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.