iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 25,778 shares.The stock last traded at $81.91 and had previously closed at $82.03.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

