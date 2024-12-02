iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.55 and last traded at $233.38, with a volume of 60446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

