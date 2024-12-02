iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $8.55 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,766.17. This trade represents a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

