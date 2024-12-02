JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,112,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 11,023,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Monday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.