Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $372.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

