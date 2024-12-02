JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 57,702 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 360.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEF opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

