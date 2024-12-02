Karim Donnez Sells 9,202 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Karim Donnez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Karim Donnez sold 2,795 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $16,770.00.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
LiveWire Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 14,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,825. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
