Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 577.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAF remained flat at $89.48 during trading hours on Monday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $102.93.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

