Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 577.0 days.
Kerry Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYAF remained flat at $89.48 during trading hours on Monday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $102.93.
About Kerry Group
