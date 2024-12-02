Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.81.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The trade was a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $268.88 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

