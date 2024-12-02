Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

