Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 643.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,861,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.7% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.