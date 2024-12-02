Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRF remained flat at $65.50 during midday trading on Monday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

