Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
KNCRF remained flat at $65.50 during midday trading on Monday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.
About Konecranes
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.