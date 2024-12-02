Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 438,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,638. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEP

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.