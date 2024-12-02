Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in November

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 16,450,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.6 %

DNUT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 86.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 216,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,699 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,637 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.