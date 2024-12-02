LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 239,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,930,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

