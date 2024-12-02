LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.06 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 117686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

