Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 4.84% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 141.6% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 91,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

