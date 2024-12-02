Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $289.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.43.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

