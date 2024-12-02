Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Aris Water Solutions worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

