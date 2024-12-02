Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.02%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.