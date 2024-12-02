Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 6,458 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 281,549 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 61,859 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. This trade represents a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Report on HG

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.