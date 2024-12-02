Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is Barington Capital Group L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Barington Capital Group L.P. lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Mattel makes up approximately 11.6% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned about 0.17% of Mattel worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

