McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $628.50 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.22 and a 200-day moving average of $560.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

