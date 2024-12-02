Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Lowered to Underweight Rating by Barclays

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MBGYY stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.91. 191,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$13.38 and a 12-month high of C$20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.